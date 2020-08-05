Ride-hailing service Uber on Wednesday said it is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These engineers will be responsible to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology.

This latest development is in line with company’s vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe.

It is worth noting that the announcement comes after the company recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies.

Prior to Uber, Valliyur worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development centre.

He also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration and identity verification, the statement said.

“Were leveraging Indias outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and services,” adding that they “are looking to hire engineers whore deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space.”

Uber India had in May announced its decision to lay off around 600 full-time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Globally, Uber reportedly reduced its workforce by nearly 6,700 people amid Covid-19 and decided to cut investment in non-core projects.

Such had been the impact of the pandemic on the ride-hailing major that it reportedly decided to shut 45 offices globally, including one in Mumbai, resulting in job loss for many.