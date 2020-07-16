Uber on Thursday said it has appointed Prabhjeet Singh as its president for India and South Asia region. Singh, who joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co, will be responsible to oversee company’s growth across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The announcement comes around a month after the company shut its Mumbai office as part of the global churning in the wake the ongoing Covid-19 disruption that has affected its business.

Reports suggest that the Mumbai office had nearly 25 employees and over 150 staff on contractual basis.

Speaking on his appointment Singh said he was looking forward to collaborate with the teams to strengthen company’s services.

“I am thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings,” Singh said in a statement.

Prabh, an IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co., where he was an Associate Partner. Since, Singh has been a part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and led several innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform.

“I am confident Prabhjeet will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Uber.

In keeping with Uber India South Asia’s tradition of being a reservoir of talent, other key South Asian leaders have recently been elevated to wider, regional roles.