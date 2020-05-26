Uber India said it will cut around 600 full-time jobs of its driver and rider support team, as well as other sections on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company tries to cut costs due to impact of the coronavirus crisis. This marks deduction of 25 per cent of company’s workforce.

President for Uber’s India and South Asia businesses, Pradeep Parameswaran announced the layoffs in a statement.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted,” he said.

Earlier, Uber Technologies Inc had said the COVID-19 crisis had impacted a total 6,700 jobs globally, including the 3,700 layoffs announced earlier this month.

Parameswaran noted that the reductions are part of the previously announced global job cuts this month.

“Each (of the impacted employees) will receive a minimum 10-weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory,” he said.

The development comes just days after the OLA announced to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues fell 95 per cent in two months.