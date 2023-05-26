Two Excise & Taxation Dept officials in ACB net over bribery charge

Two officials of the Excise and Taxation Department landed in the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) net for seeking Rs 15,000 as bride for not cancelling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number allotted to a firm.

The accused have been identified as Vikram, an Inspector, and Vinay, a data entry operator with the Excise and Taxation Department, Faridabad.

Sharing the information on Friday, a spokesperson said a complaint in the case was filed by one, Parvinder Singh, a resident of sector 55, Faridabad. The complainant alleged that Vikram and Vinay were demanding Rs 15,000 in exchange for not canceling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number of his firm.

After verifying the allegation, the ACB conducted a raid, catching data entry operators red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000 on the inspector’s behalf.

“Both accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. A case has been registered against them at the ACB Police Station in Faridabad. The investigation is currently ongoing to gather further information for their involvement in corrupt activities,” the spokesperson said.