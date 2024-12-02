Total coal production from captive, commercial mines reached 112.65 MT on Nov 30: Govt

There has been a significant growth in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial mines, showcasing remarkable growth compared to the previous year.

According to the Ministry of Coal, as of this November 30, total coal production from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and November 30, 2024 reached 112.65 MT, marking a substantial increase of 34.7% from 83.60 MT in the same period last year.

In November alone, the total coal production from these mines was 16.743 MT, with a daily average production of 0.558 MT, which is an increase of 40.9 per cent compared to the daily average of 0.396 MT in November 2023.

The dispatch from captive and commercial mines has also seen remarkable growth. As of this November 30, the total dispatch from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and November 30, reached 119.62 MT, an increase of 33.9 per cent from 89.32 MT in the same period last year, an official statement said.

In November 2024 alone, the total coal dispatch from these mines was 16.109 MT, with a daily average dispatch of 0.537 MT, which is an increase of 27.6 per cent compared to the daily average of 0.421 MT in November 2023.

The remarkable surge in coal production and dispatch reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. By prioritizing domestic energy capabilities and reducing import dependencies, the government is strategically advancing India’s economic self-reliance, infrastructure development, and global competitiveness through transparent and innovative governance, it added.