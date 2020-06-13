With an aim to attract foreign investments and increase jobs opportunities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has reached out to the global heads of five consumer goods makers to invest in the state.

This is the second time the state chief has reached out the global firms. Earlier he had written to leaders of global pharmaceutical companies, inviting them to set up units in the state, promising them attractive packages.

Palaniswami had written to heads of various companies, including Philips Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Sirona Dental Systems and GE Healthcare.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the government said, the state chief has written to five global heads of consumer goods makers outlining the advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu.

In his letter the leader outlined the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister pointed out the facilitation support provided for business and industry to further their growth and assured a customised incentive package as per their requirements.

The letters were sent to the Chief Executive Officer of Kate Spade Liz Fraser, Chairman of Fossil Group Kosta Kartsotis, Chief Executive Officer of Nike John Donhoe, Chief Executive Officer of Adidas G Kasper Rorsted and Chief Executive Officer of Mattel Inc Ynon Kreiz, an official statement said.

Due to the impact caused by COVID-19 to the world economy, many overseas industries are likely to exit from certain countries and relocate their manufacturing activities in countries like India, the government said.

“The proactive steps taken by the government is already showing results as evidenced by the fact that the State could recently sign MoUs with 17 multinationals for foreign investments of Rs 15,128 crore.

This shows that Tamil Nadu is the best destination for investment even in this pandemic situation.” Palaniswami has taken several steps for attracting foreign investments into Tamil Nadu and it includes formation of country-specific investment facilitation desks and diplomatic outreach programmes and constitution of Special Task Force to promote investments, the government said.