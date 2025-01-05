Textiles minister inaugurates new campus of handloom technology institute in Bengal

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has inaugurated the new

permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)

at Fulia in West Bengal.

The new campus of the institute has been constructed using state-of-

the-art technology in a sprawling campus of 5.38 acres of land with an

expenditure of Rs 75.95 crore.

The building has modern infrastructure consisting of smart classes,

digital library, and modern and well equipped testing laboratories.

The new campus will be a model learning place and will serve as Centre

of excellence in the field of handloom and Textile technology and

cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal,

Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim.

During the inaugural ceremony, the minister planted saplings under “Ek

Ped Maa Ke Naam”drive along with other dignitaries.

A unified website for all six central IIHTs was launched on the

occasion. A book titled “Computer-aided figured graph designing for

jacquard weaving” was also released by the minister.

In his inaugural address, Mr Giriraj Singh highlighted the

contribution of different schemes of the Textile ministry for the

‘Vikas & Pragati’ of handloom weavers. He dedicated this institute

with world-class infrastructure to West Bengal and declared the

increase of intake for the first year admission into this institute

from the existing 33 to 66. The children of handloom weavers will get

an opportunity to study in this institute and serve the handloom

industry of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Sikkim.

The minister highlighted that IIHT Fulia would contribute

significantly to the textile value chain by using Flax and linen as

raw material and using design inputs from NIFT Kolkata. He also

highlighted the legacy of handloom weaving of West Bengal and said

that Indian handloom products were having more demand than the cloth

produced in Manchester before the industrial revolution.