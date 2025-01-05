Textiles minister inaugurates new campus of handloom technology institute in Bengal

Handloom institute’s campus to open in Fulia
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) Fulia in West Bengal on Saturday.
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has inaugurated the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) at Fulia in West Bengal.
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has inaugurated the new
permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)
at Fulia in West Bengal.
The new campus of the institute has been constructed using state-of-
the-art technology in a sprawling campus of 5.38 acres of land with an
expenditure of Rs 75.95 crore.
Advertisement
The building has modern infrastructure consisting of smart classes,
digital library, and modern and well equipped testing laboratories.
The new campus will be a model learning place and will serve as Centre
of excellence in the field of handloom and Textile technology and
cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal,
Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim.
Advertisement
During the inaugural ceremony, the minister planted saplings under “Ek
Ped Maa Ke Naam”drive along with other dignitaries.
A unified website for all six central IIHTs was launched on the
occasion. A book titled “Computer-aided figured graph designing for
jacquard weaving” was also released by the minister.
In his inaugural address, Mr Giriraj Singh highlighted the
contribution of different schemes of the Textile ministry for the
‘Vikas & Pragati’ of handloom weavers. He dedicated this institute
with world-class infrastructure to West Bengal and declared the
increase of intake for the first year admission into this institute
from the existing 33 to 66. The children of handloom weavers will get
an opportunity to study in this institute and serve the handloom
industry of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Sikkim.
The minister highlighted that IIHT Fulia would contribute
significantly to the textile value chain by using Flax and linen as
raw material and using design inputs from NIFT Kolkata. He also
highlighted the legacy of handloom weaving of West Bengal and said
that Indian handloom products were having more demand than the cloth
produced in Manchester before the industrial revolution.
Advertisement