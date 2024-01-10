Telangana CM to attend WEF meeting in Davos

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland from January 15-18.

This will be his first foreign visit after assuming office of the chief minister last month.

He will be accompanied by State Information Technology and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

After attending the WEF meet, they will also travel to London to attract investment to the state.

The chief minister will be heading an eight-member delegation which includes his principal secretary to chief minister, V. Sheshadri, principal secretary, information technology, Jayesh Ranjan, special secretary to chief minister B. Ajith Reddy and special secretary, investment promotion and external engagements, E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

The chief minister is likely to meet heads of various companies on the sidelines of the WEF meeting to invite them to invest in Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan, who accompanied then minister for industries and information technology K. T. Rama Rao to WEF meetings on multiple occasions, briefed the Chief Minister’s Office about the format of the meeting and attendees.

The WEF meeting brings together top decision-makers from government, business, and civil society to address major global issues and priorities for the year ahead. The WEF meet this year will focus on exploring the opportunities enabled by the new technologies and their implications on decision-making and global partnership.