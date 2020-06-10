Strategic arm TCS iON, part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday, partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to digital skilling tools using TCS’ iON Digital Glass Room, enabling online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country.

The partnership will strengthen NSDC’s online content aggregation platform- eSkill India-through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission.

NSDC has a network of over 500 training partners across the country which will access TCS iON Digital Glass Room to offer virtual skilling programmes during the lockdown and thereafter.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that empowers educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons.

It is our endeavor to empower training partners with all the necessary digital platforms so that they can open more training centers across the country and enable a larger set of students with the skills needed for the future workplace, TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.