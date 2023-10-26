TCS gets Maha govt notice over delay in onboarding lateral recruits

The Maharashtra government has issued a notice to IT services company TCS over alleged delay in onboarding lateral recruits.

According to the notice by Maharashtra’s labour and employment department, a joint meeting between the company and the complainant will be held on November 2 to address the issue.

It further specified that a company representative with valid documents should be present at the meeting.

Pune-based IT employees’ union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), in July registered a complaint against the

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that around 200 employees were denied offer letters.

“NITES has drawn attention to the plight of these employees who, in good faith, resigned from their previous positions after receiving employment offers and joining dates from TCS. These professionals, with varying experience levels ranging from 1.8 to 15 years, now find themselves without a source of income, facing financial distress, and unable to meet family responsibilities,” Harpreet Saluja, NITES president, said in a statement.

Reports claimed that many employees, who were interviewed by TCS and informed of their selection, have not received their appointment letters yet.

No reaction was available from the company on the matter.

TCS recently announced its July-September quarter results for FY24. It reported a rise of 8.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11,342 crore, compared to Rs 10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year.