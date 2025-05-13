Tata Motors’ Q4 FY25 net profit down by 51% at Rs 8,556 crore

Tata Motors has officially announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,556 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a sharp 51.2% decline from Rs 17,528 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company declared a total income of Rs 121,012 crore in Q4 FY25, though it had reported Rs 120,431 crore total income in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

The company’s Q4 EBITDA is Rs 16,700 crore, which is down by 4.1%, though EBIT itself rose to Rs 11,500 crore, which is a YoY increase of Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisement

The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, subject to approval by the shareholders.

However, the company stated that it expects the luxury automobile segment to navigate global economic challenges with relative ease. “Tariffs and related geopolitical actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer (CFO), P B Balaji said, “Despite external headwinds, Tata Motors sustained its strong performance in FY25, delivering its highest-ever revenues and PBT (bei). On a consolidated basis, the automotive business is now debt-free, reducing interest costs. In this environment of heightened uncertainty, we will remain agile, proactively drive our growth agenda, reduce our cash break-even further, while continuing to invest in our future. With shareholders also approving the demerger, we are on track to realise the full potential of each of our businesses”.

In FY25, Tata Motors Limited (TML) reported record revenues of Rs 4,39,700 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 57,600 crore. The company posted its highest-ever profit before tax (before exceptional items) at Rs 34,300 crore, which is an increase of Rs 5,000 crore over the previous year, and recorded a net profit of Rs 28,100 crore.

During the year, Tata Motors Ltd became net auto cash positive, ending with a net cash balance of Rs 1,000 crore. “Lower depreciation and amortisation at Jaguar Land Rover, better commercial vehicle profitability as well as savings in interest cost, were partially offset by lower volumes and lower operating leverage,” the company stated.