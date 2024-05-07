Tata Motors celebrates rollout of 9,00,000th vehicle from its Lucknow unit

Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced its 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from its state-of-the-art Lucknow unit, a significant milestone.

To celebrate the occasion, Tata Motors held a flag-off ceremony at the facility here on Tuesday in the presence of UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and senior delegates from the company.

Spread across 600 acres, the Lucknow facility stands as a testament to Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, with it being recognised as a water-positive plant by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The facility houses a 6MW solar power plant, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Since its inception in 1992, the facility has rolled out cargo and passenger commercial vehicles including light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as electric and fuel cell electric buses.

Commending Tata Motors for the significant milestone, the UP chief secretary said the achievement underscores Tata Motors’ pivotal role in providing advanced, safer, and greener mobility solutions to address both present and future requirements.

He further said, “The company’s commitment to women’s empowerment exemplified by over 22 per cent women representation among new hires this year, marks a significant step forward for women in the manufacturing sector.”

Reflecting on this achievement, Vishal Badshah, Vice-President and Head of operations, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, remarked, “The rollout of our 9,00,000th vehicle from the Lucknow facility is a momentous occasion for Tata Motors. This facility has been pivotal in the manufacturing of our advanced electric buses, and has successfully delivered over 1200 units, which have cumulatively clocked lakhs of kilometres across the country.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mahesh Suguru, Plant Head – Lucknow, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The achievement of our 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from the Lucknow facility is a testament of our commitment to excellence and innovation. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, we have optimised our operations, streamlined workflows, and elevated our standards of production to deliver superior vehicles that exceed customer expectations.”