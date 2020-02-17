Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday announced the launch of its BS-VI (BS6) compliant version of its 125cc scooter Burgman Street model with fuel injection technology, which is believed to provide an easy start in all weather conditions. The scooter is available at a starting price of Rs 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Burgman Street has integrated engine start and a kill switch that offers smoother riding experience at less emissions, the company said in a statement.

Company’s Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said Suzuki Motorcycle has created a new category of advanced premium riding with the Burgman Street model.

“We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS-VI will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers,” he said.

The new Burgman Street uses an all-aluminum four-stroke single-cylinder 124cc engine, delivers power of 8.7ps. It comes with a long seat and flexible foot position, a secured and functional front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment for on-the-go mobile charging and a protected space to keep small valuable things.

Considering the popularity of the BS4 model, the company has decided to offer the new Burgman Street in shades of— Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2, and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

