Stock market shows mixed trend on final trading day of 2024

The benchmark indices showed a mixed trend on Tuesday, the final trading day of 2024. Gains in pharma, PSU banks, and oil and gas stocks provided some relief.

At close, Sensex was down 109.12 points or 0.14% at 78,139.01, and the Nifty was up 13.25 points or 0.06% at 23,658.15.

About 2239 shares advanced, 1571 shares declined, and 97 shares unchanged.

Mid and small-cap indices outperformed as the BSE Midcap index climbed 0.13% while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.71%.

On Nifty, the gainers were Bharat Electronics (2.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (2.84%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.61%), Trent (2.43%), Coal India (1.65%).

While on the losing side were Adani Enterprises (2.46%), Tech Mahindra (1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (1.54%), Infosys (1.36%), Shriram Finance (1.02%).

Among the sectors, healthcare emerged as the top performer soaring 41 per cent while the pharma and real estate posted stellar gains of 39 per and 33 per cent.

Nifty Media struggled shedding nearly 25 per cent while the Nifty Bank index lagged the benchmarks with a modest 5 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto indices powered ahead, both climbing over 20 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Shriram Properties shares saw a 4 per cent surge following the company’s announcement of the strategic sale of a 3.9-acre land parcel in Chennai.

Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals gained as the government announced minimum import price for soda ash.

RVNL shares advanced nearly 8% in the morning session after it was declared the lowest bidder for two projects.

Zomato shares declined despite reports that Magicpin, the hyper-local e-commerce firm backed by the online food delivery giant.

Adani Wilmar shares fell nearly 7 per cent, a day after the Adani Enterprises announced plan to exit the JV with Singapore’s Wilmar International.

The India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, rose 3.5 per cent to 14.47.

The strengthening dollar continued to weigh on emerging markets like India, while investors held their bets amid feeble hopes of a deep US Fed rate cut next year.

Market’s focus is expected to shift back to domestic Q3 results for insights into potential growth and earnings recovery and to the Union budget.