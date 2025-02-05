Zepto becomes world’s second most downloaded mobile app in 2024

Indian quick commerce startup, Zepto, became the world’s second most downloaded mobile app in the foods and drinks category in 2024, data released by the Sensor Tower said.

McDonald’s, the US fast food chain, was the most downloaded mobile app, the report said.

Advertisement

Other Indian companies in the category were food and grocery delivery companies Zomato at number five and its competitor Swiggy at number nine.

Advertisement

Zepto’s rival Blinkit was the tenth most downloaded app in the category.

The category also included fast food and fast casual restaurants, restaurant order and delivery, other food delivery services, dining and listing, reviews and reservations and dining and restaurant apps.

The data said that in the second half of calendar year 2024 (CY24) downloads in the grocery delivery subgenre surged due to Zepto’s 300% growth in India compared to the first half of the year.

The company introduced a feature that allows customers to ‘buy now and pay later’, solidifying its position in India’s quick commerce space. Zepto’s average monthly users in the last quarter of 2024 overtook that of Blinkit for the first time.

Apps in the foods and drinks category were downloaded 353 million times in India in CY24, growing 43% from the year before.

Indian downloads comprised over 16% of global downloads in the category. The number of sessions on Indian apps was a staggering 43,200 million, marking a growth of 21.7% from CY23 and accounting for 15% of all sessions worldwide.

Indian apps dominated the retail category where Meesho was the world’s third most downloaded app and Flipkart was sixth. Shein and Temu were first and second.

Notably, the data said in video streaming, Jio Cinema (with its cricket rights) was the second most downloaded app after USA’s Netflix.