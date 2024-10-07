Stock market extends losing streak for 6th consecutive session

The stock market ended lower and extended the losing streak for the sixth consecutive session on Monday amid selling across the sectors, barring information technology names.

At close, the Sensex was down 638.45 points or 0.78% at 81,050, and the Nifty was down 218.80 points or 0.87% at 24,795.80.

Sensex opened at 81,926.99 against its previous close of 81,688.45 while the Nifty 50 opened at 25,084.10 against its previous close of 25,014.60.

On Nifty, the gainers were ITC, Bharti Airtel, Trent, M&M and Infosys while the losers included NTPC, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Coal India.

The mid and small-cap segments suffered stronger losses with the BSE Midcap index fell 1.85%, while the BSE Smallcap index plunged 3.27 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly Rs 452 lakh crore from nearly Rs 461 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sector, except the IT index which was up 0.6%, all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

PSU bank, healthcare, capital goods, realty, metal, power, oil & gas, media and telecom down 1-3%.

Bank Nifty opened on a flat to positive note but remained under pressure after an initial bounce, ultimately closing on a negative note at 50,479.

The volatility index, INDIA VIX, jumped by 6.74%, settling at 15.08, indicating a rise in market volatility.

On the BSE, over 160 stocks touched their 52-high. These included Coforge, eClerx Services, BASF, Dr Lal PathLab, V-Mart Retail, Strides Pharma, HeidelbergCement India, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, CMS Info Systems, Va Tech Wabag among others.

Further, 130 stocks touched their 52-week low including Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Easy Trip Planners, among others.

Stock of AU Small Finance Bank gained 1.7 per cent after it reported healthy loan and deposit growth for the July-September quarter.

NBCC jumped 3 per cent as the stock traded ex-bonus. Reliance Power continued its decline, hitting the 5 per cent lower circuit for the third consecutive session as investors engaged in profit-booking.

The stock of Suzlon Energy fell to 5 per cent, extending losses for the eighth straight session.

Apart from the FPI selling, geopolitical tensions and exit poll results of Haryana and J&K elections have also contributed to the market’s poor show.