Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Japan, Singapore, and the UK on a week-long tour after May 20, to attract investments as a prelude to the Global Investors Summit planned the state on January 10-11 next year.

IANS | New Delhi | April 24, 2023 11:16 am

M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin (Photo - ANI File Photo)

Stalin had earlier visited the middle eastern countries for attracting investments.

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries.

The Tamil Nadu government will be making an official announcement after the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.

