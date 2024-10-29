SpiceJet clears pending TDS dues of Rs 310 crore for Q2FY25

SpiceJet said on Tuesday that it has cleared pending TDS dues of Rs 310 crore, including employee TDS, up to the second quarter of 2024-25.

So far this fiscal, it has cleared Rs 600 crore pending dues, including salaries, GST liabilities, and PF contributions, the company said.

In a statement, the airline’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, “We are committed to setting our house in order and are pleased to have cleared all pending TDS dues. The successful clearance of dues marks a significant step forward for SpiceJet. It reinforces the airline’s commitment to financial stability and responsible business practices.”

“With a stronger financial position, SpiceJet is well equipped to continue its growth trajectory and provide exceptional air travel services to its valued customers,” he added.

“These efforts are part of the airline’s strategic financial plan, set in motion with the QIP, to stabilise its operations and position itself for long-term growth,” the statement read.

On Monday, SpiceJet launched 32 new flights for the winter schedule that commenced this week.

Of these flights, 30 are operating in the domestic sector and two are connecting the national capital with Phuket with direct services daily, according to a release.

The winter schedule includes four new flights from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Goa.

The winter schedule is from October 27, 2024, till March 29, 2025.