Special campaign 4.0 launched by renewable energy ministry

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances launched special campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in government offices from October 2-31.

As many as 1,631files and 581e-files were reviewed, and revenue worth Rs 4.6 lakh was generated through scrap disposal and about 800 sq ft of space freed.

It was implemented in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy along with its two CPUs, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) & Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) and three Autonomous Institutions, i. e. NationalInstitute of Solar Energy (NISE), National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) & Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio Energy (SSS-NIBE).

Advertisement

Training sessions on Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMoP) provisions on Record Management (Chapter 10), the timelines for responding to VIP References and Record Management Practices as per GFR, Public Records Act and Record Retention Schedules were conducted here at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, NISE campus, Gurugram, NIWE Campus Chennai and NIBE campus, Kapurthala under Special Campaign 4.0.

Special emphasis was given for maintenance of cleanliness in the office premises, for weeding out of old records, stationary etc. and for disposal of References from Hon’ble MPs, Parliamentary Assurances, Public Grievances, PMO References, Record Management, Cleanliness and office Scrap Disposal, Easing of Rules/Processes & freeing space.

Some of the achievements during the Implementation Phase of the campaign included as under with cent per cent targets having been achieved in various categories. They included state Government References, Public Grievances appeals, , PMO References, physical files review, e-files review and number of cleanliness campaigns.