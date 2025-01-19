PM Modi to address this year’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme of 2025 on January 19 (Sunday).

This will be his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme this year, which is the 118th episode of the radio broadcast.

Advertisement

The Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme wherein he interacts with the citizens of the country about issues and themes related to the nation.

Advertisement

The Mann Ki Baat, normally held on the last Sunday of the month, has been pre-poned to January 19 as the nation will celebrate Republic Day on January 26.

Be it Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, exams, or women empowerment, every month, citizens have been sharing their ideas and suggestions with PM Narendra Modi for his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

“Tune in tomorrow at 11 am for the first ‘MannKiBaat’ of 2025! Looking forward to highlighting exemplary collective efforts from across India which showcase societal strength,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

In the previous episode of Mann ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi highlighted the values of the Constitution.

“On January 26, 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time. The Constitution is a guiding light for us, our guide. To connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, a special website named http://constitution75.com has been created. Here you can upload your video reading the Preamble of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in different languages and also ask questions about the Constitution,” he said.

Launched in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

It is a hugely popular programme among the masses, with people from across the country tuning in to listen to PM Modi, as he shares his thoughts and ideas while also making special mention of notable developments happening in society as well as individual achievements impacting the community in a positive and productive manner.

The Prime Minister’s radio programme motivated Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director at UK-based QS World University Rankings, to write and launch a book titled “MODIALOGUE”.

The book, launched last year, celebrates the far-reaching impact of PM Modi’s acclaimed programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Fernandes had told IANS that he was motivated by PM Modi’s inspirational and dynamic personality after meeting him, and eventually began listening to the Mann Ki Baat radio programme, which provided him with crucial insights about the Prime Minister’s endeavour to bring the entire country together through the radio programme.

The academician, who hails from Goa, further stressed the power of communication in his book.

“We can look at the world leaders around in the past and we can see how in the US, J.F. Kennedy or in Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, use these kinds of heart-to-heart communication.

“So it’s all about connecting with people in a language that is simple and heartfelt. I think that’s what PM Modi has done through his Mann Ki Baat and MODIALOGUE captures this over the last 100 episodes and puts it in a book so that we can take further the words and vision of the Prime Minister,” he had told IANS.