Sources: Kadokawa sought favors from ex-Games exec

A former director of Kadokawa Corp. and another executive of the major publishing firm allegedly asked for the company to be selected as a Tokyo 2020 sponsor in a meeting with Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, according to sources.

It has also been learned that Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, chairman of the company, is suspected of having agreed to pay a commission to Takahashi, 78, who has been arrested on suspicion of bribery.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has seized internal documents of Kadokawa and is investigating the details of the case.

According to the prosecutors office, Kadokawa allegedly conspired with Toshiyuki Yoshihara, 64, a former director of the company, and Kyoji Maniwa, 63, who was then a section chief in charge of Games-related affairs at the company.

Kadokawa has been arrested on suspicion of bribery for allegedly requesting favors from Takahashi in connection with sponsorship selection and other matters, and offering about ¥69 million from September 2019 to January 2021 as a reward for his efforts in lobbying the Organizing Committee.

According to the sources, around April 2016, Yoshihara and Maniwa visited the office of a consulting firm headed by the arrested Games exec in Tokyo. At the office, they met with Takahashi and Kazumasa Fukami, the president of another consulting firm and a former colleague of Takahashi when the pair worked at the advertising giant Dentsu Inc.

Fukami, 73, has also been arrested on suspicion of bribery.