New Technologies will make Smartphones Extinct By 2030: Nokia CEO

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark believes that smartphones could become obsolete in the coming decade. Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lundmark said that commercial use of 6G will begin in 2030 and by that time, smartphones “will not be the most common interface.”

When asked about when the world will move away from smartphones and towards smart glasses and other devices, Lundmark said that it will happen before 6G arrives. “By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface. Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies,” said Lundmark,

However, Pekka Lundmark did not specify what these electronic products that can make people put down their mobile phones look like. In 2030, the technical requirements of 6G networks will also change a lot. It will require massive computing power, and at the same time, the network speed will be faster. It should be about 100 times or even 1,000 times faster than that of the current network.