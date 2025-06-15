SLMG Beverages powers UP’s industrial growth with expansion, jobs, and sustainability

SLMG Beverages, a leading bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, is reshaping the industrial landscape of Uttar Pradesh through state-of-the-art facilities, sustainable operations, and massive employment generation.

With eight modern plants across key locations in UP—Bareilly, Mathura, Unnao, Safedabad, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya—and one in Patna, Bihar, SLMG has emerged as a major contributor to the state’s economic growth and rural employment.

The Trishundi plant in Amethi district, spread over 30 acres, is a flagship example of the company’s transformative journey. Recognised as one of South Asia’s largest and most advanced beverage facilities, it houses eight production lines with the capacity to produce approximately 830 bottles per minute. The plant directly employs 430 people and provides indirect employment to over 500 more. Across all its locations, SLMG supports a workforce of over 7,000 individuals, most of whom are local residents.

“Just as Uttar Pradesh is the growth engine of India, we take pride in the fact that SLMG is the growth engine of Coca-Cola India and a committed partner in the state’s development,” said Rahul Kumar, Chief Business Officer, SLMG Beverages. “UP is not just the heart of India—it’s driving India’s economic momentum. We’re proud to contribute through innovation, job creation, and sustainability.”

SLMG holds nearly 50 per cent of the total beverage market share in Uttar Pradesh and continues to register strong double-digit growth. Backed by a cloud-based operational model and real-time data systems, the company recorded Rs 6,700 crore in revenue in FY 2024–25 and is aiming for Rs 10,000 crore by FY 2026.

As a committed partner in Coca-Cola’s global ‘World Without Waste’ initiative, SLMG has achieved 100 per cent EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) compliance and is a pioneer in using recycled PET for direct product contact. The company has also adopted over 110 water bodies and recharged more than 3,500 million litres of water—achieving a water replenishment rate of over 100 per cent.

Looking ahead, the company is planning a phased investment of Rs 8,000 crore to expand its operations in Uttar Pradesh, which will further enhance its supply network and create significant employment opportunities.

Advertisement