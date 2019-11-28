Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament’s approval for her batch of supplementary demands in the Lok Sabha in which she had tabled additional expenditure of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Of this, the net cash outgo will be Rs 18,995.51 crore, she said in her statement tabled in the lower house of the Parliament. Sitharaman provided Rs 8,820.62 crore as grant to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in lieu of J&K State share of 14th Finance Commission Award.

As much as Rs 2,500 crore was provided for capital infusion in IDBI Bank Ltd through issuance of recapitalisation bonds.

Another Rs 666 crore was provided for meeting expenditure of Department of Space and Rs 3,387.46 crore for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration of police.

