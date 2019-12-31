Sensex was dropped by 304 points on the last trading session of 2019, dragged by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and TCS.

The BSE hit over 423 points during intraday trade, before it ended 304.26 points below at 41,253.74. Similar trend was witnessed on broader NSE Nifty which closed for the day at 87.40 points down at 12,168.45.

Tech Mahindra was the top laggard on the BSE charts, after it shed 2.51 per cent. It was followed Bajaj Auto, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, top gainers’ spot was claimed by NTPC, Sun Pharma, ONGC, PowerGrid and UltraTech Cement.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar to 71.34 (intra-day).

(With input from agencies)