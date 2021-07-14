South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has decided to install a 40 MW Ground-mounted & Grid Connected Solar Power Plant to extend its footprints in Solar Energy.

The plant will be installed at identified land patches in the Bhatgaon & Bishrampur operating Areas of SECL.

The investment made by key coal-producing company is seen as a significant development by the industry observers.

The project will be executed through Coal Lignite Urja Vikas Pvt. Ltd. (CLUVPL), a Joint Venture (JV) company of CIL & NLC India Ltd., having equal holdings of both the companies.

Based at Bilaspur, the company’s New Technology Department has issued ‘Letter of Award’ to the JV on 12.07.2021. The work award is based on Detailed Project Report (DPR) and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) offer of the JV.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 148.60 Crores and it has been approved by Board of the Company.