SECL surpasses targets: overburden removal hits record 250 million cubic meters

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has achieved a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 with its Overburden Removal (OBR) exceeding 250 million cubic meters. Between April and December 2024, it recorded 250.4 million cubic meters of OBR, surpassing its Annual Action Plan (AAP) target of 241 million cubic meters by 9 million cubic meters.

This remarkable achievement marks a 4 per cent improvement over the planned target and a 6 per cent growth compared to the 236.6 million cubic meters of OBR recorded during the same period in the previous financial year. The accomplishment underscores SECL’s focus on operational excellence and its ability to meet and exceed ambitious goals.

A noteworthy aspect of SECL’s progress is its commitment to sustainable mining through the adoption of ripper technology for overburden removal. Unlike traditional methods, ripper technology eliminates the need for drilling and blasting, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

This green initiative aligns with SECL’s vision of combining operational efficiency with environmental responsibility, setting an example for the mining sector in India. By prioritizing innovative and eco-conscious practices, SECL continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in responsible mining operations.

SECL’s achievement of surpassing its overburden removal targets reflects its operational efficiency and commitment to excellence. By integrating eco-friendly technologies like ripper technology, SECL is setting a benchmark for sustainable mining practices. This milestone not only strengthens its role in India’s energy sector but also highlights its dedication to balancing productivity with environmental responsibility, paving the way for a greener and more efficient future in coal mining.

