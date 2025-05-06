SECL offers employment letters to 86 local youths in Chhattisgarh

In a major step towards inclusive development and rehabilitation, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), on Friday, distributed employment appointment letters to 86 local youths affected by land acquisition for the Mahamaya Open Cast Project in Bhatgaon, Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh.

The employment letters were formally handed over at a ceremonial event graced by Chhattisgarh’s Women and Child Development Minister, Lakshmi Rajwade, who commended SECL’s sustained efforts to empower project-affected families. “This initiative strengthens social equity by ensuring affected households receive meaningful opportunities. I urge the newly-appointed youth to make the most of this platform and contribute to the state’s growth,” she said.

The event was chaired by SECL’s Regional General Manager Dilip Madhav Rao Bobde. The program commenced with the Coal India corporate anthem, followed by the traditional felicitation of dignitaries with shawls and floral bouquets.

Prominent guests included former home minister and Forest Development Corporation Chairman Ramsevak Paikra, Pratappur MLA Shakuntala Porte, District Panchayat President Chandramani Paikra, Jarhi Nagar Panchayat President Puran Ram Rajwade, and Bhatgaon Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Parmeshwari Rajwade.

SECL CMD Harish Duhan, in a message, congratulated the appointees and extended his best wishes for their professional journey. He reiterated SECL’s commitment to community upliftment and responsible corporate citizenship.

The initiative is part of SECL’s broader policy to offer employment to eligible beneficiaries from land-acquired families, aligning industrial growth with social justice in the coal rich regions of Chhattisgarh.