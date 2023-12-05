SBI holds Town Hall meeting in Delhi on ‘safe digital banking’

In view of creating awareness among customers about safe digital banking, the State Bank of India, Delhi Circle organised ‘Town Hall meeting’ on Tuesday.

The meetings organised across all the 37 regional offices of the Delhi circle around the city where senior officials shared information and informed the customers on digital banking and the safe way to go about it.

The main aim of this initiative by the SBI is to safeguard the people from the fraudsters, who are very active in the online domain and target people through various means over the internet.

Advertisement

Besides the safe digital banking aspect, the Town Hall meeting also provides a good platform for collecting direct customer feedback with regard to the overall working and facilities of the bank, which is helpful in evolving the customer experience and delivering services in a better manner.

The senior officials met and addressed the customers at the different venues where the meetings were held across the entire Delhi circle.

Notably, there are hundreds over SBI branches across the national capital and the bank has a large number of customers coming from various walks of life.