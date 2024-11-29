SAIL partners with John Cockerill Group for using green tech in iron, steelmaking

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with the Indian arm of John Cockerill Group for using green technologies in iron and steelmaking processes.

A Maharatna and India’s largest public sector steel producer, SAIL said this development assumes significance as the maharatna firm remains committed to transform traditional iron and steelmaking practices by adopting advanced, sustainable technologies. “The focus areas of this collaboration will be cold rolling and processing for carbon steel, green steel and silicon steel, specifically CRGO (cold rolled grain oriented) and CRNO (cold rolled non-oriented) steels,” SAIL said in a statement.

Additionally, the partnership seeks to integrate green technologies into iron and steelmaking processes and incorporate advanced steelmaking technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. SAIL said the with a steadfast focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving resource efficiency, it is aligning its operations with the evolving demands of a dynamic market and to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Commenting on this significant collaboration, François David Martino, CEO of John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of John Cockerill India Limited, said, “By leveraging our technologies, we can drive meaningful change in decarbonization and sustainable steelmaking. John Cockerill is proud to contribute to the growth of India’s steel sector through this transformative partnership with SAIL.”

“By combining our expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that enhance production efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and position Indian steel producers as leaders on the global stage. Together, we can create meaningful advancements that drive sustainability and competitiveness in the industry,” he added. He said that our Group is committed to helping India’s steel industry transition to greener, more sustainable production processes.

This MoU reflects a shared dedication to addressing pressing environmental challenges while strengthening the competitiveness of India’s steel industry.