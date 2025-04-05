INS Sunayna sets sail as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar

Carrying 44 naval personnel from nine Friendly Foreign Nations (FFNs), INS Sunayna, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, set sail from Karwar as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the vessel today. The naval personnel onboard hail from Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

Terming the launch a reflection of India’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and collective security in the maritime domain, Singh said it highlights India’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“This is not just about our security and national interests. It also underscores the equality of rights and responsibilities among our friendly countries in the region. Our Navy ensures that in the IOR, no nation is suppressed due to overwhelming economic or military power. We protect the interests of all nations without compromising their sovereignty,” he stated.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, Singh said it would enhance and expand the SAGAR vision in a more advanced and collaborative manner.

“Now that India has transitioned from SAGAR to MAHASAGAR, there could be no better time to launch the voyage of IOS SAGAR.”

Praising the Indian Navy’s role, the Defence Minister said it ensures the security of not only Indian ships but also foreign vessels, emphasizing free navigation, a rules-based order, anti-piracy efforts, and the pursuit of peace and stability in the IOR as key objectives.

“Together with other stakeholders, the Indian Navy is ensuring peace and prosperity in the region. Equipped with state-of-the-art ships, advanced weaponry, and well-trained, motivated sailors, we are committed to working with our friendly nations to develop the IOR as a symbol of brotherhood and shared interests,” he added.

During its deployment, INS Sunayna will visit Dar es Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, and Port Victoria. The international crew will participate in various training exercises, applying skills learned from professional training schools in Kochi.

The planned training includes firefighting, damage control, visit-board-search-and-seizure (VBSS) operations, bridge operations, seamanship, engine room management, switchboard operations, and boat handling — all aimed at enhancing interoperability between the Indian Navy and its international partners.

IOS SAGAR is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region. Through this mission, India once again reaffirms its commitment to fostering strong ties with maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive, and secure maritime environment.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister inaugurated modern operational, repair, and logistics facilities constructed under Project Seabird at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.

These include marine infrastructure for berthing ships, submarines, and harbour craft; an armament wharf; two piers equipped for refits; marine utility complexes; residential infrastructure with 480 dwelling units for sailors and defence civilians; and support infrastructure comprising a 25-km road network, 12-km stormwater drainage system, water reservoirs, waste management plants, and security watchtowers.