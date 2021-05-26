South Korea’s export volume posted double-digit growth last month due to a recovery in global demand, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The export volume index stood at 118.64 in April, up 20.3 per cent from a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It continued to rise for eight straight months amid the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, Xinhua reported.

In terms of value, the outbound shipment surged 42.0 per cent to 123.49 last month, logging the fastest increase in about 11 years since May 2010.

The export value for coal and oil products almost doubled in April, with those for transport equipment, chemicals and textile products growing in double figures.

The import volume index advanced 13.0 per cent over the year to 127.77 in April, keeping an upward trend for the eighth consecutive month.

The import value index soared 34.1 per cent in April from a year earlier, posting the highest since June 2010.