Rupala to inaugurate the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ tomorrow

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the ‘Sagar on 5 March.

The Parikrama, starting from Mandvi at Shyamiji Krishna Varma Memorial, Gujarat, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, is an endeavour to know the problems of coastal fisherfolk. It will be organized in other districts of Gujarat and other State/UTs in subsequent phases.

The Parikrama shall be accompanied by the State Fisheries officials, Fishermen representatives, Fish-Farmers entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials, and Scientists from across the nation.

During the event, certificates /sanctions related to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampadha scheme (PMMSY), KCC & State Scheme shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers, fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs, etc. Literature on PMMSY scheme, State schemes, FIDF, and KCC shall be popularised among fishers through print media, electronic media, videos & digital campaign with jingles.

A song on Sagar Parikrama shall also be launched in the contest of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’.

The Government of India is at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and formulating fisheries management plans along with a regulatory framework towards effective fisheries governance to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach. The journey of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ shall focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and protection of marine ecosystems.

An evolutionary journey of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ is envisaged in the sea across the coastal belt demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers, and concerned stakeholders as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Oceans are vital to the economies, security and livelihoods of Indian coastal states. The Country has a coastline of 8118km, covering 9 maritime States/4UTs and providing livelihood support to millions of coastal fisherfolk.

As a mark of gratitude to our seas, the program of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ is envisioned as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ saluting our great freedom fighters, sailors, and fishers.

It is proposed to be conducted in all coastal states/UTs through a pre-decided sea route down right from Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands to have interaction program with fishermen, fisher communities and stakeholders in these locations and districts in order to know the problems of Coastal Fisherfolk.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ is one of the significant initiatives of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The Bardoli Satyagraha, in the state of Gujarat, India during the British Raj, was a major episode of civil disobedience and revolt in the Indian Independence Movement on 12 June 1928.

The Satyagraha was eventually led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and its success gave rise to Patel becoming one of the main leaders of the independence movement, especially resolving farmer’s issues.

Gujarat has a coastal length of 1214 km, covering 16 coastal districts having a huge diversity of marine-based ecosystems and development opportunities.

Fisherfolk, vendors, and industries have a direct stake in the development of the fisheries sector in economic value, especially exports.

The first leg of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ shall start on 5 March from Mandvi and end at Porbandar on 6 March. The entire distance will be covered from the coastline of Mandvi on the coast of the Arabian Sea in the Kutch district of Gujarat, situated at the estuary where the river Rukmavati meets the Gulf of Kutch.

It’s pertinent to note that oceans are the world’s single largest ecosystem, covering nearly three-fourths of the earth’s surface, thereby providing a massive arena for emerging complex and interconnected development issues such as climate change, commerce, and security.

Raghavjibhai Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cow-breeding, Government of Gujarat; Jitubhai Chaudhari, State Minister of Kalpsar and Fisheries; Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary (Fisheries), Government of India; Nalin Upadhyay, Secretary (Fisheries), Govt of Gujarat and senior officials of Department of Fisheries, National Fisheries Development Board, Govt of Gujarat, Fishery Survey of India, Gujarat Maritime Board, and Indian Coast Guard shall grace the occasion.