RIL and Oberoi to co-manage three iconic hospitality projects

Reliance Industries on Thursday announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK.

The properties include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.

Anant Vilas, Mumbai

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the iconic luxury ‘Vilas’ portfolio run by Oberoi. Anant Vilas is located in the bustling business district of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which is fast becoming a mixed use destination for business, hospitality, shopping, F&B, arts and culture, educational and residential activities for the high footfall of citizens and visitors to the city.

Anant Vilas seeks to augment the hotel footprint of the business district with an iconic experience for the discerning visitors.

Stoke Park, the UK

Stoke Park Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe.

Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation.

New Project, Gujarat

Envisaged as another iconic hotel project to augment the tourism potential in the state of Gujarat, the yet unnamed project is under implementation.

Oberoi has an unparalleled track record of providing outstanding customer service in the hospitality industry globally. Oberoi has in its portfolio several palaces and other historic properties that have been enhanced while preserving the character and vision of the historic properties.