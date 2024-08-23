Repco Bank posts 11% growth in FY24, presents dividend cheque to Amit Shah

Repco Bank presented a cheque of Rs 19.08 crore towards dividend to Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

The cheque was towards dividend at 25 per cent on the share capital of 76.32 crore held by Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Bank posted 11 per cent growth in Business Mix during the FY 2023-24. As a remarkable achievement, today, the Bank has crossed the Business Mix of Rs 20,000 crore.

It was handed over by the Chairman Repco Bank, E Santhanam and Managing Director, O M Gokul. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and MHA Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Govind Mohan were also present on the occasion.

Repco Bank is a Government of India Enterprise, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Repco Bank, officially known as the Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited, was established on November 19, 1969. It was registered as a cooperative society under the Madras Cooperative Societies Act, 1961.

The bank’s jurisdiction extends across the state of Tamil Nadu, as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

As of March 31, 2024, the central government holds a share value of Rs 76.32 crore in the bank. Repatriates hold Rs 66.22 crore, while the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka hold shares worth Rs 7.13 crore, Rs 1.05 crore, Rs 0.61 crore, and Rs 0.17 crore, respectively.