Relianceoffers Rs.8 dividend as FY22 revenue up 47%, net profit up 26%

Reliance Industries’ annual consolidated revenue for FY22 stood at Rs 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), up 47 per cent year on year.

The company’s annual profit after tax neared the $10 billion mark, as it stood at Rs 67,845 crore ($9 billion) increasing by 26.2 per cent.

Annual consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 125,687 crore ($16.6 billion) up by 28.8 per cent

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and heightened geo-political uncertainties, Reliance has delivered a robust performance in FY2021-22. I am pleased to report strong growth in our Digital Services and Retail segments,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

“Our O2C business has proven its resilience and has demonstrated strong recovery despite volatility in the energy markets,” he added.

Further, the Board of Directors of the company recommended dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year ended in March.

“This payment of dividend is subject to approval of members of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,” it said in the statement.