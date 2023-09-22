Registration for Tata Steel 25K Marathon’s 8th edition begins today, promising grand, inclusive event

The registration process for the eighth edition of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, to be held in West Bengal’s capital in December is set to begin on Friday.

Procam International, pioneers of distance running in India, on Thursday, announced that the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K registration across all five race categories will commence on Friday at 7 am at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until November 24, or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K (TSK 25K) is a celebration of the city’s vibrant energy and spirit – encouraging the citizens to come together, feel the pride, celebrate and make a positive change in their community – Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run!

The 8th edition of East India’s biggest running festival is scheduled on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and will be flagged off from the iconic Red Road.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, “Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is the biggest participative sporting celebration that unites the people of Kolkata with pride – Aamar Kolkata, Aamar Run! The growing stature of this event is a testament to the popularity of the sport of distance running. We are sure the 8th edition of the World Athletics Silver Label race will scale new heights of success”.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said that when started nine years ago, it was not such a big event, as it is today.

“But the numbers of participating people we saw from the first edition boosted confidence in us,” he said.

The Vice President of Corporate Services, Tata Steel said that the marathon returned last after the two-years of hiatus due to COVID-19 and recorded a turnout of 15,000 people.

“Some of them were serious runners,” he said.

Hoping for a bigger, better and more inclusive event, he said that this year people would turn in even larger numbers.

Touted as the only World Athletics Accredited 25K, the 100,000 USD prize money race will witness the best athletes from across the world compete alongside India’s elite and amateur runners in the City of Joy.

Since its inception, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K has galvanized the community and emphasised inclusion. The offering of various race categories such as the 25K feature race, the open 10K (considered the first milestone in distance running), the Ananda Run (4.5 km approx), a colourful carnival of the people of the city, in vibrant costumes, bringing focus to a cause close to their heart, Champions with Disability and the Silvers Run (2.3 km), provides an opportunity for everyone to take centre stage regardless of their age, or abilities. To encourage women’s participation, there are a limited number of spots reserved for women, in both the 25K and open 10K distances.

Major General S Dharmarajan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) – Bengal Sub Area said, “I am privileged to be here at TATA Steel Kolkata 25K. The spirit of determination and zeal matters. These two words symbolize the Army. Various members of the Army take part in this race and it is indeed a moment of pride for us to be a part of this wonderful event.”

Speaking to ANI, Dharmrajan said, “The event on December 17 will witness huge participation. Its an excellent event, which builds spirit of Kolkata. And it’s going to get every single soul of the entire city,” he said.