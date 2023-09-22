realme’s formula for tech excellence: Innovation, quality and value

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where competition is fierce and innovation is the name of the game, realme, the rapidly emerging smartphone manufacturer, has emerged as a shining example of success.

realme has had a phenomenal time, with both a noticeable increase in sales and a burgeoning user base. Their unwavering dedication to product development and strategy that prioritises providing excellent value to customers are the secrets to their success.

realme understands that innovation should be meaningful and customer-centric. Instead of flooding the market with incremental updates, realme takes the time to develop products that genuinely bring something new to the table. This strategy ensures that every product they release adds significant value to their users.

Advertisement

One of realme’s defining principles is their product philosophy of “No Leap No Launch.” This approach speaks volumes about their commitment to offering users a diverse array of segment rarities.

realme’s “Spire” strategy is another cornerstone of their product development approach. Under this strategy, each product is designed to lead with one major leap-forward technology, becoming the spire of a strong realme product tower. This emphasis on groundbreaking technology ensures that realme products stand out in a crowded marketplace. realme is committed to producing cutting-edge technology and designs and pays close attention to consumer input. This commitment will continue to be a driving force in their product development endeavours in the coming years.

realme’s vision extends beyond individual products; it encompasses the entire user experience. To achieve this, they introduced the “Market Cultivation” strategy, which involves building local teams and utilizing local resources to create a holistic local experience.

They also adopted the “Simply Better” philosophy, emphasising fundamental elements like design and quality. Products like the GT and the Number Series, where they paid great attention to every detail, were examples of this approach in action. Every aspect of realme’s business plan demonstrates their commitment to providing customers with an exceptional end-to-end product experience.

realme’s success in product development is substantiated by the milestones they have achieved through their well-sold products. They have hit the sweet spot between innovation and affordability, catering to the demands of a wide range of consumers.

realme has consistently launched smartphones that offer top-notch features at competitive prices. The realme C55 witnessed outstanding success, with over 100,000 units sold within just 5 hours on its inaugural sale day. Meanwhile, the 11 Pro Series made history by surpassing 200,000 units sold across all channels during its initial launch, achieving a remarkable 390 per cent increase compared to the previous generation in offline sales during the first sale period.

Also, the narzo N53, a best-selling smartphone in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment on Amazon, achieved a groundbreaking feat by selling 100,000 units in an impressive 90-minute timeframe.

realme has been actively expanding their ecosystem by collaborating with other tech players to democratise technology for Indian consumers. This includes partnerships in the IoT space, offering smartwatches, earphones, and more. The realme Pad 2 marked an incredible increase by 122 per cent from its predecessor during its first sale.

In order to support India’s “Make in India” strategy, realme has placed a high priority on improving local manufacturing capabilities during the past five years.

Through strategic partnerships with leading OEMs, realme manufactures a diverse range of products locally. Notably, all realme smartphones are now produced in India, with 60-70 per cent locally sourced components, bolstering tech self-reliance. realme’s unwavering dedication to “Make in India” promotes localization, economic expansion, and technological innovation.

The success that realme had in 2023 confirms the value of their product development approach. They stand out in the brutally competitive tech sector thanks to their dedication to innovation and user-centric design.

As realme charts its course into the future, one thing is certain: their focus on product development and their commitment to delivering value to the youth and tech-savvy consumers will remain at the heart of their success story. With realme, we can expect more exciting innovations and user-centric experiences in the years to come.