Ratan Tata backed Pune’s Repos win National Start-up Award 2021

On National Start-Up day, January 16, Pune-based startup Repos won the award in the Energy distribution category which was conferred by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

During the prestigious 6 days Startup India Innovation Week, the Ratan Tata-backed energy startup was amongst the 150 entrepreneurs who got the opportunity to present their policy recommendations at the virtual gathering presided by PM Narendra Modi at the event, a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Repos was recognized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for their door-to-door delivery of fuel. “I am proud to note that a leading Indian company is bringing forth a platform such as Energy Start-Up Summit for Indian companies to engage and deliberate on building the future”, said Dharmendra Pradhan, (Minister) Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel.

On winning this prestigious award, Repos founders, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj shared, “We started 4 years ago with a dream to serve the nation and the world. This decade belongs to India and we, startups, can make India a superpower. This award has given us the confidence to become a stronger ‘backbone’ of new India. Always seen the National awards on television, and different industry people winning them. It was a proud moment for the whole Repos team to win the National Startup Award 2021 and interact with the Prime Minister of India.”

This first-ever Startup India Innovation Week held between January 10-16, was organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Modi interacted with startups and addressed the Startup India Innovation week via video conference on January 15, 2022, in a private virtual event.

The startups invited to the gathering were divided into six groups, with two founders from each group, who made their presentations to the PM on the chosen themes – Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development.