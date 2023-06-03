Rajasthan oil refinery to start commercial production by end of next year: CM

After holding a review meeting of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project at Pachpadra in Barmer on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot disclosed that the refinery will start commercial production by December 31, 2024.

Claiming this to be the most ambitious project of the country, Ashok Gehlot urged the CAIRN Energy to increase oil and gas production in the Barmer Oil to boost Rajasthan’s revenue earnings.

Presently, Barmer Oil production amounts to 25 percent of the country’s demand, making it the highest in the country, he said, adding, “Rajasthan Refinery is the first such refinery where petro-chemical complex will be developed simultaneously for the manufacture of petroleum by-products along with oil refining. With this project, Rajasthan will become a hub of petroleum based industries.”

Terming it a dream project of the Congress government, he said that with the commencement of commercial production before December 31, 2024, the pace of development will increase.

Its foundation stone was laid in the year 2013 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the works were adversely affected due to various reasons. In the year 2013 it has become a project worth Rs 37,229 crore, in the year 2017 it has become Rs 43,129 and now it is more than Rs 72,937 crore.

The chief minister said in order to speed up the refinery project, the Central government should construct a 6-lane road from Jodhpur to Pachpadra-Barmer, and connect it to Amritsar-Jamnagar (Bharatmala Project).

The state government has approved a Rs 2583 crore grant for the 26 per cent stake of the state government in the incremental share capital of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited. This will speed up the work and the project will be completed in a time bound manner.

According to the chief executive officer (CEO) of HPCL, at present a target has been set to complete the mechanical work of this Rs 72,937 crore project by May, 2024. Till May 2023, work has been done by spending Rs 30,000 crore. Due to this, about 80 percent construction work of the refinery units has been completed. At present, more than 25 thousand people are getting employment.

The meeting was attended among others by Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Chowdhary, Baytu MLA Harish Chowdhary, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr. Govind Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Mines and Petroleum Department Veenu Gupta, RIICO President Kuldeep Ranka, Chief Government Secretary Energy Bhaskar A Sawant, District Collector Arun Purohit along with senior officials of HRRL and EIL were present.