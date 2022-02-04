PVR signs an agreement with M3M India to set-up an 8-screen multiplex at M3M 65th Avenue

PVR Cinemas has signed an agreement with M3M India to set up an 8-screen multiplex at M3M 65th Avenue, the recently delivered largest luxurious retail project in Gurugram by M3M India.

Spread across 14 acres, with 1 million square feet of retail space and built with a top-line of Rs. 4000 crore, M3M India’s 65thAvenue is one of the most luxurious retail properties, located near M3M Golf estate and Trump Towers, at prime Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

Announcing the agreement, Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “As part of our expansion plan, we have been looking to set up an ultra-modern and state-of-the-art 8-screen multiplex at a prime property in Gurugram. The M3M 65thAvenue has impressed us a lot in terms of architecture and designing and also the location. It has a huge potential and is expected to cater to about half a million population in the vicinity.”

“We have gone ahead and signed the agreement and looking forward to presenting the best of the movie experience. I am sure, with time 65thAvenue will prove to be one of the finest and sought-after destinations for not just movie lovers but also for shoppers and dining audiences,” said Bijli.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Bansal, Director-M3M India said, “We are delighted to partner with PVR and welcome them to M3M India’s 65thAvenue. The M3M 65thAvenue has been conceptualized as a high-end experience and association with the best of the brands has given 65thAvenue its niche position. It will prove to be another milestone and will provide 360-degree experience to the Gurugram and SPR audience.”

Meanwhile, a number of brands that have already signed in for retail space at M3M India’s 65thAvenue include Reliance Trends, Bikaner, Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Derika, Mastizone, Headmasters, Smaaash, and Home Town.

The 65thAvenue will have 55,000 square feet of the food court and a gaming zone of about 42,000 square feet.

It will also have 30,000 square feet of the meticulously designed atrium, much useful for new product launches. M3M India has so far delivered 40 projects in the last 10 years that include about 4 million square feet of retail space and 20 million square feet of overall space.