Nuh violence: Plea in SC against calls for economic boycott of particular community

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against calls for economic boycott of a particular community following the communal clashes that occurred in Haryana’s Nuh.

“There is a very serious thing that happened in Gurgaon. There is a call that if you employ these people in shops, then you all will be Gaddars (traitors). We have filed an urgency petition,” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal told Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, when the Constitution Bench hearing pleas challenging Article 370 was breaking for lunch.

Sibal mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of the plea.

Last week, a special bench of the Supreme Court ordered police authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech is given against any community or violence or damage to property takes place during the protest rallies being planned by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region.

In April this year, the top court had stressed that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, while directing all states and Union Territories to take strict action on hate speech cases, and registering criminal cases irrespective of religion against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

Communal clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh in Mewat after a religious procession heading to a place of worship was allegedly attacked on July 31.

The violence spread to Gurugram and some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 7 put a hold on the demolition drive in Nuh after the district administration had razed some of the buildings, including a three-storey hotel and a few medical shops, as part of its action against ‘illegal construction’.