State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID) on Thursday announced that it has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd. (BBTL) which would implement a power transmission project.

The acquisition took place under “Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) which is the project company to establish a Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones, in Rajasthan (8.1 GigaWatt) under phase II – Part F,” power Grid said in a statement.

“The project comprises of 400 KiloVolt (kV) Double Circuit (D/C) Transmission lines which traverse in Rajasthan and Haryana with the establishment of a new 400 kV Switching sub-station, STATCOM, and substation extension works in Rajasthan under build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis for 35 years,” it added.

The project is an Inter-State Transmission System project in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

During the FY 2020-21, bidding for five Inter-State Transmission projects have been undertaken to date and POWERGRID has been declared as the successful bidder in all five projects.

Acquisition of Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Limited is the second in the series of five projects and acquisition of the remaining three project companies is underway, it said.