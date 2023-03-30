The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) acquired three Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for various transmission system projects.

The corporation bagged the projects after competing with other private sector players in which the CPSU, under the Ministry of Power, emerged as a successful bidder in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process (TBCB) conducted by PFC Consulting Limited as per the Guidelines notified by the government of India.

These SPVs are Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited, Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited, and Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited.

Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited is involved implementing a Transmission System Project comprising the establishment of approximately 650 km 765 kV D/C Bhadla – Sikar Transmission Line along with Bay extensions and associated work for evacuation of Power from the various Solar Energy Zones (8.1 GW) in Rajasthan into the National Grid. This project will augment the transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green Energy thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with the Government of India’s vision of achieving a 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited and Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited shall implement Transmission System Projects for EHV transmission system strengthening in Western Region Grid. The elements shall include a 400kV D/C Transmission Line, the Creation of 220 kV level, and Bays extension works at various substations in the Western Region with a Transformation Capacity of 2500 MVA.

These transmission system projects will cater to the requirement of transmission of electrical energy to industries, households, and businesses and they will be boosting the economic development of the country at large.