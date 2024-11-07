Piyush Goyal launches EEPC India’s 70th year celebrations

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched EEPC India’s 70th year celebrations and unveiled the EEPC India logo in New Delhi.

During his address, he highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce compliance burdens and decriminalise laws to promote Ease of Doing Business.

Minister Goyal emphasised the need to transform India into a powerhouse of engineering exports as the country advances towards the Viksit Bharat goal.

Speaking to members of the engineering fraternity at the event marking the 70th anniversary of EEPC India, the Minister stated that achieving Viksit Bharat’s vision involves transforming India into a developed nation that needs the engineering fraternity to demonstrate their commitments towards resilient supply chains and high-quality production of goods along with collective commitment towards a sustainable future.

Calling EEPC India the model export promotion council, Goyal lauded the organisation for its contributions to different sectors of engineering.

“Whether it is mobility, capital goods sector or steel industry, EEPC India has played a very important role in the growth of the nation’s capabilities,” he said.

Regarding EEPC India’s goal of reaching exports of US$300 billion in the next 5-6 years, he noted that this target represents the courage and conviction new India demonstrates before the world.

Further evoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Zero Defect and Zero Effect’, Piyush Goyal emphasised quality and sustainability are going to define India to the world.

“High quality and productivity and cost competitiveness is going to define the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat. We want to be second to none in our ambition, mission and vision,” he said.

EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia, speaking at the event, affirmed that as the primary body for promoting engineering exports, EEPC India would continue to lead efforts to expand the sector’s global presence, advocate for favorable policies, and assist members in navigating international markets.

He emphasised that the Ministry’s initiatives, such as Bharat Mobility, the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), Indian Engineering Exhibitions (INDEE), Export Excellence Awards, Quality Awards, Green Awards, and India pavilions, underscore the government’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

These initiatives, he noted, are crucial for ensuring that Indian engineering products meet high global standards and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.