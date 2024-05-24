Petronet LNG reports 20% spike in Q4FY24 riding on higher imports of LNG volumes

India’s largest liquefied natural gas importer, Petronet LNG Ltd, reported a 20% spike in the March quarter net profit on the back of importing higher LNG volumes.

Further, for the entire Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), Petronet reported highest-ever net profit of Rs 3,536 crore on the back of a 22% growth in volume throughput.

Company’s overall LNG volume processed in the current financial year was 919 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous financial year, which stood at 752 TBTU, it said in a statement.

The company said that during the current fiscal, Dahej terminal processed 865 TBTU of LNG as against 704 TBTU processed during the previous financial year ended 31 st March, 2023.

Petronet LNG Ltd reported PBT of Rs 996 Cr in the current quarter, as against Rs 1,597 Crore in the previous quarter and Rs 818 Cr in the corresponding quarter.

The PAT of the current quarter is reported at Rs 738 Cr as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 1,191 Cr and Rs 614 Cr respectively.

The Company has reported highest ever PBT and PAT of Rs 4,757 Cr and 3,536 Cr in the current financial year as against Rs 4,335 Cr and Rs 3,240 Cr respectively in the previous financial year.

Speaking on the results, Petronet MD & CEO Akshay Kumar Singh, said, “The company was able to achieve robust financial results riding on stable LNG prices and achieving efficiency and optimization in its operation.”

Considering the robust performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.