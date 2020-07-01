Petronet LNG on Monday posted Rs 373.20 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on March 31. When compared with the previous years’ number, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 465.38 in FY19.

In a BSE filing, in which the company released its data for Q4 said that the Board of Directors of the Company in a meeting has also “recommended final dividend of Rs. 7 (Seven Rupees only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2019-20. The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.”

The company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 8,653.63 crore against Rs 8,534.59 crore, in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year.

Petronet LNG reported net profit at ₹2,703.35 crore, which stood at Rs 2,230.56 crore in 2018-2019 period.

Similarly, the yearly net revenue for 2019-2020 stood at Rs 35,815.57 crore. In the previous year, it was at Rs 38,841.22 crore.

The company in a separate statement said, “during the financial year ended March 31, Dahej terminal operated at around 103 per cent of its name plate capacity and processed 885 TBTU of LNG, which the company claimed to be highest ever in a year. In the previous year, the terminal processed 820 TBTU of LNG.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current year was 928 TBTU (highest ever in a year), as against the LNG volume processed in the previous year, which stood at 844 TBTU.

On a quarterly basis, the Dahej terminal processed 206 TBTU of LNG as against 222 TBTU processed during the previous quarter.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 219 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarter, which stood at 233 TBTU and 205 TBTU respectively.

“The Company has reported PBT of Rs 486 Crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 902 Crore in the previous quarter and Rs 655 Crore in the corresponding quarter. The PAT for the current quarter was reported at Rs 359 Cr as against the PAT of the previous quarter and corresponding quarter i.e. Rs 675 Crore and Rs 440 Crore respectively,” the statement added.

The robust financial results in 2019-20, is due to higher volumes processed at the Dahej Terminal with the capacity expansion and better efficiency in operations.