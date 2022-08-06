Petronet LNG Ltd reports highest ever turnover of Rs 14,264 cr in current quarter

Petronet LNG Ltd has reported highest ever turnover of Rs 14,264 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 8,598 crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 11,160 crore in the previous quarter.

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results despite high LNG prices, owing to optimisation in its operation.

“During the quarter ended 30 June (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 196 trillion British thermal unit (TBTU) of LNG as against 194 TBTU processed during the corresponding quarter ended 30 June, 2021 and 178 TBTU processed during the previous quarter ended 31 March,” the Company said.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 208 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding and previous quarters, which stood at 209 TBTU and 190 TBTU respectively.

The Company has reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 937 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 851 crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 984 crore in the previous quarter.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) of the current quarter was reported at Rs 701 crore as against the PAT of the corresponding and previous quarters of Rs 636 crore and Rs 750 crore respectively.