Petrol prices across the four metros remained unchanged on Sunday, with the fuel priced at Rs 93.94 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol remained unchanged above the Rs 100 per litre mark. On Saturday, the city witnessed petrol prices reached the landmark three-digit level at Rs 100.19 a litre.

Price of the fuel in Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 95.51 and Rs 93.97 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, diesel prices also were unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata at Rs 89.49, Rs 92.17, Rs 89.65 and Rs 87.74 per litre, respectively.

With no change in the prices on Sunday, fuel prices remained unchanged on 15 days and increased 15 days so far in the month of May.

The 15 instances of price hike in May have taken up petrol prices by Rs 3.54 per litre in Delhi.

Similarly, diesel have increased by Rs 4.17 per litre in national capital.