Patanjali Foods reports 21% rise in profit for Q2FY25 led by cooking oils biz

Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported revenue from operations of Rs 8,154.19 crore in Q2FY25 with the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 493.86 crore.

The company reported a 21% rise in second-quarter profit, aided by strong demand at its mainstay cooking oils business.

Patanjali Foods’ Gross Profit increased from Rs 1,021.26 crore to Rs 1,292.81 crore on a YoY basis primarily due to favorable pricing scenarios.

In Q2FY25, the company’s EBITDA improved by 17.81% on a YoY basis to Rs 493.86 crore in Q2FY24. The corresponding EBITDA margin expanded by 70 Bps to 6.06%.

The PAT rose 21.38% on a YoY basis to Rs 308.97 crore with margin profile improving by 53 bps.

The company exports to 21 countries and its export revenue stood at Rs 34.55 crore in Q2FY25. The revenue from the wind turbine power generation segment during Q2FY25 stood at Rs 14.35 crore.

The company continues to use ~20% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.

The Food & FMCG segment contributed 27.90% to the Revenue from Operations (excluding Inter Segment Revenue) in Q2FY25. During the quarter, the segment recorded an EBITDA of Rs 234.71 cr. compared to Rs 379.32 crore in Q2FY24, the company said in a statement.

The staples categories, which include rice, pulses, and wheat products, amongst others, recorded sales of Rs 1,032.43 crore as against Rs 945.01 crore in Q1FY25, it added.

Cow Ghee, Chyawanprash, Honey, etc., booked revenue of Rs 621.48 crore as opposed to Rs 405.92 crore in Q1FY25.

During Q2FY25, the company’s edible oil segment achieved sales of Rs 5,939.21 crore as compared to Rs 5,421.45 crore in Q2FY24. Branded edible oil sales contributed around 74.83% of the total edible oil.